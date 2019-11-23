Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Prakash Ambedkar Fires Veiled Barb at Sharad Pawar over Meeting with PM Modi

Sharad Pawar had on November 20 met the prime minister in Parliament ostensibly to discuss farmers' distress in Maharashtra, two days after the PM praised the NCP for maintaining discipline on floor.

PTI

Updated:November 23, 2019, 10:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prakash Ambedkar Fires Veiled Barb at Sharad Pawar over Meeting with PM Modi
File photo of Prakash Ambedkar.

Akola: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has sought to link Saturday's political developments in Maharashtra with Sharad Pawar's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, though he didn't take name of the NCP chief.

In a dramatic turn of events, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP, which had earlier missed a shot to form a government, and took oath as deputy of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan in early morning.

"Some leaders of the NCP met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (BJP chief) Amit Shah. The purpose (of the meeting) was stated to be to discuss issues concerning rain-hit farmers. Two days ago, Maharashtra governor announced compensation to farmers. The perception that something was fishy started developing from that point (Pawar-Modi meet)," Ambedkar told reporters.

Sharad Pawar had on November 20 met the prime minister in Parliament ostensibly to discuss farmers' distress in Maharashtra, two days after the PM praised the NCP for maintaining discipline on floor.

His meeting happened at a time when the Congress and the NCP stepped up momentum on forming a government in collaboration with the Shiv Sena. Ambedkar said he was not surprised over the turn of political events.

"I had already said that the Shiv Sena should not become a parrot. It is necessary to remain vigilant in politics," he said.

Ambedkar further said it was hard to believe that the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari acted suddenly. He expressed fear that Mumbai will become a Union Territory (UT).

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar expressed shock over Ajit, the NCP's legislative party leader, joining hands with the BJP. In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP has 105 MLAs, the Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 44. The halfway mark is 145.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram