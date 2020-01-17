Take the pledge to vote

Prakash Ambedkar's BBM Wins President, VP Posts in Akola Zilla Parishad

Pratibhatai Bhojane was elected president while Savitribai Rathod became vice president, the first time both posts in the Akola ZP are being held by women.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
File photo of Prakash Ambedkar.

Akola: Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh on Friday won the posts of president and vice-president in the Akola Zilla Parishad.

Pratibhatai Bhojane was elected president while Savitribai Rathod became vice president, the first time both posts in the Akola ZP are being held by women.

In the election that took place on Friday, Bhojane secured 25 votes while her Congress opponent, Sunil Dhabekar, received 21 votes.

In the poll for the post of vice-president, BBM's Rathod got 25 votes while her opponent, Shiv Sena's Ashish Datkar, secured 21 votes.

The BJP, with seven members in the Akola ZP, did not take part in the voting.

