Prakash Karat-Sitaram Yechury 'Rift' Hangs Heavy as CPM Heads to Hyderabad Congress

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will be fine-tuning its political line ahead of the general elections next year at the party Congress which beings in Hyderabad on Wednesday.There have been deep divisions within the party on pre-poll tie-up with the Congress in an effort to mobilise a larger coalition against the BJP.The last party Central Committee meeting at Kolkata rejected a proposal for a tactical alliance with the Congress. The proposal, mooted by general secretary Sitaram Yechury, was defeated in a division of votes with Kerala unit of the party vociferously opposing any such move.Yechury, in the wake of the defeat, had proposed to resign from the General Secretary’s post, a move which was turned down by the party.Since the Kolkata meet, the CPM has lost its once impregnable fortress of Tripura to the BJP by a comprehensive margin.After the Tripura debacle, the party Congress is being watched for whether it will again vet and clear Central Committee position on maintaining equidistance from the BJP and Congress, as espoused by former general secretary Praksh Karat.The CPM plenary, held every three years, will also elect a new general secretary. Yechury’s nomination for a second term will also come up for approval before the Congress at Hyderabad.The party constitution stipulates that a member can be elected general secretary for only two terms — consecutive or otherwise.