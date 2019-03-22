LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Prakash Raj Files Nomination as Independent from Bangalore Central

Prakash Raj will be contesting from the seat against BJP's outgoing MP P.C. Mohan, who too filed his nomination from Bangalore Central seat on Friday.

IANS

Updated:March 22, 2019, 3:15 PM IST
File photo of actor Prakash Raj. (PTI)
Bengaluru: South Indian multi-lingual actor Prakash Raj on Friday filed his nomination to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore Central constituency as an Independent.

Raj, 53, who hails from this tech city, is a popular actor in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.

"National parties like BJP and Congress have failed the people. I would like to be the voice of the people," Raj told the media after filing his nomination.

The actor will be contesting from the seat against BJP's outgoing MP P.C. Mohan, who too filed his nomination from Bangalore Central seat on Friday.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate from the constituency.

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its support to Prakash Raj.
