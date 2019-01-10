English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prakash Raj Meets Arvind Kejriwal After Political Plunge, Backs Rahul Gandhi in Sexism Row
Prakash Raj, who has been vocal about his views on the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, met the chief minister at his official residence in the Civil Lines.
Prakash Raj shared an image from Thursday's meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: Twitter)
New Delhi: Actor Prakash Raj, who recently announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday and discussed ways to address various issues.
Raj, who has been vocal about his views on the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, met the chief minister at his official residence in the Civil Lines.
Last week, Raj had said that he would be contesting the upcoming general elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate.
"Met delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal thanked him and @AamAadmiParty for the support in my political journey. Discussed and requested to share various ways to address issues which his team has commendably done...#bengalurucentral #citizensvoice in parliament #justasking in parliament too (sic)," Raj tweeted after the meeting.
The Aam Aadmi Party, headed by Kejriwal, has also extended support, saying all "good people" should come into politics.
The veteran actor also came out in Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s defence, who has been embroiled in a sexism row and was issued a notice by the National Commission of Women on Thursday for his remarks against defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
“He is not against women. If he can appoint a transgender representative in an important position. Why do you want to look at his statement in only that way? Isn’t it true that PM has not answered and not been in Parliament, we should look at that too,” Raj was quoted as saying by ANI.
While hitting out at PM Modi on the Rafale issue at the rally in Jaipur, the Congress president had stated that the Prime Minister fled from the Parliament and asked a woman (Sitharaman) to defend him. His comment was condemned as misogynistic by the BJP.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
