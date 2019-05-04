Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Prakash Raj to Campaign for AAP in Delhi, Says People Should Come Together to 'Reclaim the Republic'

Prakash Raj, who fought the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central seat, will campaign for the AAP in Delhi for a week.

PTI

Updated:May 4, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
Prakash Raj to Campaign for AAP in Delhi, Says People Should Come Together to 'Reclaim the Republic'
File photo of actor Prakash Raj. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: People need to come together to "reclaim the republic" of the country which is on the verge of losing with the onslaught of communal and hatred politics, actor-politician Prakash Raj said Saturday as he announced plans to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party.

Raj, who fought the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central seat, said he will campaign for the AAP in Delhi for a week.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the elections on the issues of health, education, their vision and based on their work," he said.

"This is what we need, this is my gesture, and my belief, that different person with different thought processes but love for the country come together to make this democracy, to reclaim our republic which is on the verge and that we may lose with the onslaught of communal and hate politics of the government, which is in place," Raj said.

Addressing media along with the AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai at the party headquarters, Raj said he is one of those "aam admi" (common men) who look up to the ideology and the work done by the party and that is what has made him come here.

"I am here to support such candidates, such party, which is fighting for a change in this election, compared to other parties," he said.

Raj will begin his Delhi campaign from the North East Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday evening with a meeting in support of AAP candidate Dilip Pandey at Babarpur.

He will campaign in the New Delhi and East Delhi constituencies on Sunday.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
