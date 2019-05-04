English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prakash Raj to Campaign for AAP in Delhi, Says People Should Come Together to 'Reclaim the Republic'
Prakash Raj, who fought the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central seat, will campaign for the AAP in Delhi for a week.
File photo of actor Prakash Raj. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: People need to come together to "reclaim the republic" of the country which is on the verge of losing with the onslaught of communal and hatred politics, actor-politician Prakash Raj said Saturday as he announced plans to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party.
Raj, who fought the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central seat, said he will campaign for the AAP in Delhi for a week.
"The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the elections on the issues of health, education, their vision and based on their work," he said.
"This is what we need, this is my gesture, and my belief, that different person with different thought processes but love for the country come together to make this democracy, to reclaim our republic which is on the verge and that we may lose with the onslaught of communal and hate politics of the government, which is in place," Raj said.
Addressing media along with the AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai at the party headquarters, Raj said he is one of those "aam admi" (common men) who look up to the ideology and the work done by the party and that is what has made him come here.
"I am here to support such candidates, such party, which is fighting for a change in this election, compared to other parties," he said.
Raj will begin his Delhi campaign from the North East Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday evening with a meeting in support of AAP candidate Dilip Pandey at Babarpur.
He will campaign in the New Delhi and East Delhi constituencies on Sunday.
Raj, who fought the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central seat, said he will campaign for the AAP in Delhi for a week.
"The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting the elections on the issues of health, education, their vision and based on their work," he said.
"This is what we need, this is my gesture, and my belief, that different person with different thought processes but love for the country come together to make this democracy, to reclaim our republic which is on the verge and that we may lose with the onslaught of communal and hate politics of the government, which is in place," Raj said.
Addressing media along with the AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai at the party headquarters, Raj said he is one of those "aam admi" (common men) who look up to the ideology and the work done by the party and that is what has made him come here.
"I am here to support such candidates, such party, which is fighting for a change in this election, compared to other parties," he said.
Raj will begin his Delhi campaign from the North East Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday evening with a meeting in support of AAP candidate Dilip Pandey at Babarpur.
He will campaign in the New Delhi and East Delhi constituencies on Sunday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russo Brothers Describe Iron Man's Closing Scene in Avengers Endgame
- Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
- Streaming Now: Fans Bring Lucifer Back, Tom Cruise Returns with Mission Impossible Fallout
- Organisers Taken Aback by Demand for Women's World Cup Tickets
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Pro Player Turns His Tata Nexon SUV Into Secret Island - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results