Pralhad Joshi Meets Sonia Gandhi Ahead of Parliament Session
The session, the first of the 17th Lok Sabha, will go on till July 26 and the budget will be tabled on July 5.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, during a meeting at the former's residence, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, seeking her party's cooperation for smooth functioning of the Parliament session beginning June 17.
"Our meeting with Sonia Gandhi was very cordial. We sought her cooperation for the smooth functioning of Parliament. She said they (opposition) also need cooperation from treasury benches. I told her that the government has always been ready to cooperate," Joshi told reporters after the meeting at her residence.
He was accompanied by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Ahead of the Parliament session, the Cabinet committee on parliamentary affairs is likely to meet on Friday evening at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence. Singh will head the meeting of the committee, whose members include Home Minister Amit Shah.
The session, the first of the 17th Lok Sabha, will go on till July 26 and the budget will be tabled on July 5.
Joshi's visit to Gandhi's residence is part of the government's exercise to reach out to the opposition. The meeting lasted around 15 minutes, sources said.
Joshi has also met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK's leader of house in the Lok Sabha T R Baalu.
Besides presentation of the budget, the government is planning to convert into law 10 new ordinances, including the one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq.
The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government.
After the new MPs take oath on the first two days, the Lok Sabha Speaker's election is scheduled for June 19. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 20.
Also Watch
-
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Film Earns Rs 73.30 Crore in Two Days
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s