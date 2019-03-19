English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pramod Sawant Govt to Face Floor Test in Goa Assembly Tomorrow
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government had sought a floor test on Wednesday to prove its strength in the Assembly.
Goa Governor Mridula Sinha administers the oath of the office to Pramod Sawant as the new Chief Minister of the state, at the Raj Bhavan in Panaji, Goa on March 19, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Panaji: The new BJP-led government in Goa will face a floor test in the Assembly Wednesday, officials said.
Chief minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said his government had sought a floor test on Wednesday to prove its strength in the Assembly.
"Governor Mridula Sinha has convened a special session of the Assembly at 11.30 am for holding the floor test," an official said.
The BJP-led government in the coastal state claims support of 21 MLAs - 12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.
The strength of the 40-member House has been reduced to 36 due to the death of chief minister Manohar Parrikar, BJP MLA Francis D'Souza and resignations of two Congress MLAs Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.
The Congress is the single largest party in the state with 14 MLAs. There is also an NCP legislator in the House.
