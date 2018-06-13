English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pranab Mukherjee Makes Brief Appearance at Rahul Gandhi’s Iftar Party Amid Opposition Show of Strength
This was the first meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Pranab Mukherjee since the latter's visit to Nagpur on June 7.
Rahul Gandhi with Pranab Mukherjee during the Iftar party in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi’s first Iftar party after taking over as Congress president became a stage for the Opposition to show its strength as he was joined by a bouquet of leaders from his own party as well as several regional parties.
But the centre of attention at the dinner in Taj Mahal Hotel was former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was in the eye of a storm and the butt of criticism from some Congress leaders for going to the RSS headquarters recently.
There had been rumours that Mukherjee had been dropped from the invite list at the last minute as Gandhi was upset with him for attending the RSS visit, but animosity, if any, was not visible during the dinner.
This was the first meeting between the two since Mukherjee’s visit to Nagpur on June 7. Photos tweeted by the Congress showed that Mukherjee was seated next to Gandhi and the two were engaged in a deep conversation. But he left after a short while.
Many leaders, including Mukherjee's daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee and Sonia Gandhi’s close aide Ahmed Patel had voiced concerns that his visit to the RSS event will give the BJP ammunition to attack the Congress ahead of the crucial 2019 elections.
Several Congress leaders had also that they were disappointed in Mukherjee, but the tone changed after his speech, in which he spoke about tolerance and secularism.
The Congress later said that the former President had showed the mirror of truth to the Sangh, but some like Manish Tewari had remained unimpressed.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former President Pratibha Patil and former Vice President Hamid Ansari were among the other dignitaries who attended the function.
Leaders from opposition parties who were present at the hotel included rebel Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Janata Dal-Secular leader Danish Ali, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi and Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chandra Mishra.
NCP leader DP Tripathi, DMK's Kanimozhi, RJD MP Manoj Jha, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren were the other opposition leaders who were present along with Congress leaders P Chidambaram and AK Antony.
Also Watch
But the centre of attention at the dinner in Taj Mahal Hotel was former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was in the eye of a storm and the butt of criticism from some Congress leaders for going to the RSS headquarters recently.
There had been rumours that Mukherjee had been dropped from the invite list at the last minute as Gandhi was upset with him for attending the RSS visit, but animosity, if any, was not visible during the dinner.
This was the first meeting between the two since Mukherjee’s visit to Nagpur on June 7. Photos tweeted by the Congress showed that Mukherjee was seated next to Gandhi and the two were engaged in a deep conversation. But he left after a short while.
Congress President @RahulGandhi hosts #Iftar for Congress persons and opposition leaders. pic.twitter.com/wbhqf7jZg4— Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2018
Many leaders, including Mukherjee's daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee and Sonia Gandhi’s close aide Ahmed Patel had voiced concerns that his visit to the RSS event will give the BJP ammunition to attack the Congress ahead of the crucial 2019 elections.
Several Congress leaders had also that they were disappointed in Mukherjee, but the tone changed after his speech, in which he spoke about tolerance and secularism.
The Congress later said that the former President had showed the mirror of truth to the Sangh, but some like Manish Tewari had remained unimpressed.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former President Pratibha Patil and former Vice President Hamid Ansari were among the other dignitaries who attended the function.
Leaders from opposition parties who were present at the hotel included rebel Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Janata Dal-Secular leader Danish Ali, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi and Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chandra Mishra.
NCP leader DP Tripathi, DMK's Kanimozhi, RJD MP Manoj Jha, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren were the other opposition leaders who were present along with Congress leaders P Chidambaram and AK Antony.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return