Pranab Mukherjee Makes Brief Appearance at Rahul Gandhi’s Iftar Party Amid Opposition Show of Strength

Rahul Gandhi’s first Iftar party after taking over as Congress president became a stage for the Opposition to show its strength as he was joined by a bouquet of leaders from his own party as well as several regional parties.But the centre of attention at the dinner in Taj Mahal Hotel was former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was in the eye of a storm and the butt of criticism from some Congress leaders for going to the RSS headquarters recently.There had been rumours that Mukherjee had been dropped from the invite list at the last minute as Gandhi was upset with him for attending the RSS visit, but animosity, if any, was not visible during the dinner.This was the first meeting between the two since Mukherjee’s visit to Nagpur on June 7. Photos tweeted by the Congress showed that Mukherjee was seated next to Gandhi and the two were engaged in a deep conversation. But he left after a short while.Many leaders, including Mukherjee's daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee and Sonia Gandhi’s close aide Ahmed Patel had voiced concerns that his visit to the RSS event will give the BJP ammunition to attack the Congress ahead of the crucial 2019 elections.Several Congress leaders had also that they were disappointed in Mukherjee, but the tone changed after his speech, in which he spoke about tolerance and secularism.The Congress later said that the former President had showed the mirror of truth to the Sangh, but some like Manish Tewari had remained unimpressed.Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former President Pratibha Patil and former Vice President Hamid Ansari were among the other dignitaries who attended the function.Leaders from opposition parties who were present at the hotel included rebel Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Janata Dal-Secular leader Danish Ali, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi and Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chandra Mishra.NCP leader DP Tripathi, DMK's Kanimozhi, RJD MP Manoj Jha, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren were the other opposition leaders who were present along with Congress leaders P Chidambaram and AK Antony.