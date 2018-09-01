English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pranab Mukherjee Rejects Reports of His Foundation Collaborating With RSS in Haryana
Issuing a statement, former president Pranab Mukherjee's office said he would be visiting Gurgaon at the invitation of the Haryana government on September 2 to inaugurate projects started during the last two years under the Smartgram Project.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee in Nagpur. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee has dismissed reports of the 'Pranab Mukherjee Foundation' collaborating with the RSS in Haryana.
Issuing a statement, Mukherjee's office said he would be visiting Gurgaon at the invitation of the Haryana government on September 2 to inaugurate projects started during the last two years under the Smartgram Project.
"There have been reports in certain sections of the media suggesting that the Pranab Mukherjee Foundation (PMF) may collaborate with RSS in Haryana. It is categorically clarified that there is neither any existing collaboration, nor is there any such move in the offing," the statement said.
"The Smartgram Project in Haryana started in July 2016, when Pranab Mukherjee adopted some villages as the serving President and he will be visiting Gurgaon at the invitation of the government of Haryana on September 2, 2018 to inaugurate projects started during the last two years along with M.L. Khattar, the Chief Minister,” it added.
Mukherjee’s attendance at an RSS event at the outfit’s Nagpur headquarters had triggered a political storm, with several opposition leaders criticising the decision.
Statement issued by my Office today. #CitizenMukherjee pic.twitter.com/7wl92vhJSx— Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 31, 2018
