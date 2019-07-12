Pranav Singh Champion, Uttarakhand's Gun-toting MLA, Expelled from BJP

New Delhi/Dehradun: The BJP on Friday expelled its Uttarakhand MLA Pranav Singh Champion after a video showing him dancing with guns went viral on social media, causing embarrassment to the party.

Champion was earlier suspended for three months and the suspension was extended for an indefinite period on Thursday. A notice extending the period of suspension had been issued by state BJP general secretary Anil Goyal on the directions of party president Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand BJP media incharge Devendra Bhasin said in a tweet.

Champion, who is the Khanpur MLA, landed in a fresh trouble on Wednesday when a video showing him dancing with guns to a popular Bollywood number in front of his cheering supporters went viral on social media, leaving the party red faced.

Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt and the incharge of the party affairs in Uttarakhand, Shyam Jaju, reacted sharply to Champion's conduct, saying indiscipline could not be tolerated.

"The BJP is a party which does not compromise on principles. Indiscipline by anyone cannot be tolerated," Bhatt had said as the video began doing the rounds on news channels on Wednesday.

Champion is no stranger to controversies. He was in the news a couple of months ago for publicly indulging in a war of words with Jhabreda BJP MLA Deshraj Karnawal and challenging him to a wrestling bout.

Another video had gone viral last month, in which he was seen threatening a journalist. Champion was one of the Congress MLAs who had rebelled against former CM Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016.