English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Praniti Shinde in Solapur City Central Election Results 2019: Praniti Shinde of Congress Leading
Live election result status of Praniti Shinde Solapur City Central Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Praniti Shinde has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data
IND
Kothe Mahesh Vishnupant
LEADING
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Praniti Shinde Solapur City Central Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Praniti Shinde has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Daughter of former Home Minister, Sushik Kumar Shinde, Praniti is the sitting MLA from Solapur city where she is seeking a re-election from this year. A social worker by profession, she helps people though her NGO JaiJui. She also serves as a media panellist of the All India Congress Committee.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Do Not Throw Away Your PC Just Yet: Understanding Google's Quantum Supremacy Claims
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- Police Drama or Unsafe Abortion? The Complicated Choice For Pregnant, Indian Teenagers
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task