Pranpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Pranpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Pranpur (प्राणपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Katihar. Pranpur is part of 11. Katihar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.96%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 52.24%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,87,245 eligible electors, of which 1,52,110 were male, 1,35,039 female and 29 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,62,641 eligible electors, of which 1,38,724 were male, 1,23,894 female and 23 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,542 eligible electors, of which 1,15,164 were male, 1,02,378 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pranpur in 2015 was 41. In 2010, there were 30.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Binod Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating Israt Parween of NCP by a margin of 8,101 votes which was 4.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.71% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Binod Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating of NCP by a margin of 716 votes which was 0.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.59% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 66. Pranpur Assembly segment of Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Dulal Chandra Goswami won the Katihar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes this Assembly segment and NCP won the Katihar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 23 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Pranpur are: Tauquir Alam (INC), Nisha Singh (BJP), Abdus Salam (AZAP), Ganga Kewat (RJSBP), Dilip Kumar Choudhary (ACDP), Manoj Murmu (BMP), Hassan Mahmood Ahamad (AIMIM), Ajay Singh (IND), Ishrat Parween (IND), Kishor Mandal (IND), Jawed Rahi (IND), Dilip Kumar Diwakar (IND), Sudarshan Chandra Paul (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.21%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 68.52%, while it was 63.54% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 290 polling stations in 66. Pranpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 253. In 2010 there were 228 polling stations.

Extent:

66. Pranpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Katihar district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Azamnagar and Pranpur. It shares an inter-state border with Katihar.

Pranpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has West bengal adjoining seats: West bengal.

The total area covered by Pranpur is 428.83 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Pranpur is: 25°40'49.8"N 87°56'34.1"E.

