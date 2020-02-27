Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Prashant Kishor Accused of Plagiarising Content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' Campaign, Case Filed

According to the complaint, Kishor has used content developed by Shashwat Gautam, a data analytics coordinator with the Congress, for his campaign.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Prashant Kishor Accused of Plagiarising Content for 'Baat Bihar Ki' Campaign, Case Filed
File photo of Prashant Kishor.

Patna: A case has been filed against election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor for alleged plagiarism in his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign launched here last week, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint lodged at the Pataliputra police station in the city on Wednesday night, Kishor has used content developed by Shashwat Gautam, a data analytics coordinator with the Congress, for his campaign, Station House Officer (SHO) Kamleshwar Prasad Singh said.

Gautam has also named as accused his former aide Osama, who was privy to the content and whom he suspects of making the same available to Kishor after parting ways, the officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been lodged under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, he added. Further investigation in the matter is underway, Singh said.

Gautam, who hails from the East Champaran district, joined the Congress last year. The George Washington University alumnus was earlier associated with city-based think tank ADRI and served as an adviser to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Kishor had launched his campaign here on February 18, a month after being sacked from the JD(U) headed by Kumar. Kishor credited Kumar of achieving much during the 15 years in power but charged him with failure to do enough for a state that still lagged behind the rest of the country on most development parameters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram