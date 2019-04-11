English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prashant Kishor Accuses Andhra CM of Circulating Fake News, Says It's Time to Bid 'Babu' Adieu
The JD(U) vice president has been helping YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh. He is overseeing Jagan Mohan Reddy's poll campaign and his communications strategy.
File photo of Prashant Kishor
New Delhi: Accusing Andhra Pradesh chief minister of circulating fake news, poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Friday said that it was time to bid Chandrababu Naidu adieu.
Posting a "fake" message that said that the poll strategist regrets working with Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kishor said, "When you lose trust of the people and your faith in their wisdom, after abuses and lies, you stoop down to circulating fake news. Few hours left for the polling to close but it’s clear that people of AP have decided their verdict. It is time to say #ByeByeBabu (sic)."
The JD(U) vice president has been helping YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh. Barely six months after joining the Janata Dal (United), Kishor descended down to oversee Jagan Mohan Reddy's poll campaign and his communications strategy.
Some reports say that the BJP hopes to stitch a post-poll alliance with the YSRCP. But Kishor, who had fallen out with the saffron party leadership after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and joined Rahul Gandhi's team, is likely to be instrumental in that.
It is said that YSRCP could emerge as the kingmaker this general election. However, it is yet to be seen how Reddy uses this card — whether he will bargain for more Lok Sabha seats or pitch for the CM post during the assembly elections later this year.
.@ncbn when you lose trust of the people and your faith in their wisdom, after abuses and lies, you stoop down to circulating fake news. Few hours left for the polling to close but it’s clear that people of AP have decided their verdict. It is time to say #ByeByeBabu pic.twitter.com/TH3K4dwXqB— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 11, 2019
