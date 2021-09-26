Prashant Kishor Becomes Voter from Mamata’s Home Turf Bhabanipur, BJP Questions Need for ‘Outsider’ Support

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has enrolled as a voter of south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency from where Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will contest the upcoming bypolls on September 30.

Kishor, whose outfit I-PAC will guide the Bengal chief minister till the 2024 elections where she foresees a united opposition taking on the BJP behemoth, has already voted for the TMC in the April Bengal polls and may lend his support to Banerjee once again.

The issue soon gained political traction as the BJP questioned the need for an “outsider’s” support. Taking to Twitter, Saptarshi Choudhury of BJP said: “At last Prashant Kishor becomes Bhabanipur voter. Benglar daughter wants outside voter? People of Bengal want to know.”

The move by the political strategist who hails from Buxar and stays in Delhi left many scratching their heads.

However, sources told News18 that Kishor became a voter of Bhabanipur in March this year and had already cast his vote for assembly polls. They added that for the past two years, Kishor was a regular fixture in Bengal and held several meetings with Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in Bhabanipur. He was supposed to be in Bhabanipur on election day too and hence became a voter. Interestingly, this time the candidate is Mamata Banerjee with whom he shares good relations.

In the poll campaign, TMC’s main focus was to hit out at the BJP over the outsider angle. Now, as PK becomes a voter of Bhabanipur, the BJP is trying to cash in on the issue but the TMC calls the attempt futile.

