Prashant Kishor Can't Ensure TMC's 2021 Victory, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chauhan had said that appointing Prashant Kishor as the poll advisor will not help TMC retain power as BJP workers are fighting a second struggle for independence to bring back democracy in West Bengal.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
File photo of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo: PTI)
Howrah: BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the TMC bringing on board poll strategist Prashant Kishor to chalk out the path for victory in the 2021 Assembly elections will not bear fruit as the saffron party will grab power in West Bengal.

Chouhan, who was here in connection with a drive to recruit party workers, he said "Appointing Prashant Kishor as the poll advisor will not help TMC retain power as BJP workers

are fighting a second struggle for independence to bring back democracy in West Bengal".

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Didike Bolo' reachout programme, Chouhan said, "Mamataji can't listen to anyone. It is better if you reach out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will heed your woes."

