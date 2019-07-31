Prashant Kishor Can't Ensure TMC's 2021 Victory, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chauhan had said that appointing Prashant Kishor as the poll advisor will not help TMC retain power as BJP workers are fighting a second struggle for independence to bring back democracy in West Bengal.
File photo of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo: PTI)
Howrah: BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the TMC bringing on board poll strategist Prashant Kishor to chalk out the path for victory in the 2021 Assembly elections will not bear fruit as the saffron party will grab power in West Bengal.
Chouhan, who was here in connection with a drive to recruit party workers, he said "Appointing Prashant Kishor as the poll advisor will not help TMC retain power as BJP workers
are fighting a second struggle for independence to bring back democracy in West Bengal".
Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her 'Didike Bolo' reachout programme, Chouhan said, "Mamataji can't listen to anyone. It is better if you reach out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will heed your woes."
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indian Air Force: A Cut Above Flight Simulator Mobile Game Launched on Android, iOS
- This Bangkok Restaurant’s Soup Has Been Made with the Same Broth for 45 Years
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'
- Apple Q3 Results: Full Steam Ahead For Services as The iPhone Makes up Less Than Half of The Revenue
- 43 Off 12 balls – Mohammad Nabi’s Blitz Destroys Surrey at Oval