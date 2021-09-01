No 'Ahmed Patel-like Status' for Kishor if He Joins Cong, Leaders OK with Separate Dept on Poll Strategy

Senior Congress leaders are not in the favour of giving “extraordinary status" to Prashant Kishor if he joins the grand old party, sources told News18 amid speculations that the election strategist could be given the role of a political manager (something similar to the position that Ahmed Patel held).

Sources told News18 that a few weeks ago VC Venugopal had called a meeting to discuss views of senior leaders in the matter. Priyanka Gandhi, AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh and Tariq Aanwar were among the leaders who attended the meeting.

Senior leaders are of the view that Kishor should work under the present party system, and his expertise should be used as “partyman", a source said. Another source said that they have no issues in forming a campaign committee or a separate department for the poll strategist to use his expertise in election management. Apart from the meeting, Congress has also asked other leaders to share their views on the matter.

Kishor had announced in May that that he was “quitting" his work as a political consultant in the wake of the massive victory of the TMC in Bengal.

In December, in the face of several TMC leaders being inducted into the BJP, Kishor had tweeted that he would quit the political space if the BJP were to cross a hundred seats in Bengal, and that he was confident that they would be reduced to a figure under that.

Even though as his words turned out to be true and Mamata Banerjee became victorious, Kishor announced on television channels that he did not want to “continue what he was doing."

Kishor, who works with the political consultancy IPAC, said it was time for his colleagues, “who had done the actual work” to take over, and there was no better time than now to hand over the baton to someone.

