Prashant Kishor, Mamata Banerjee's 3-hour Meet Ahead of TMC's 'Reformation'

Political strategist Prashant Kishore met with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday, amid the workings of a big organisational haul in the Trinamool Congress.

The meeting, which lasted for over three hours, ‘is very significant’, said a party insider. After the TMC’s victory in the recently held assembly elections, the party is set for for major internal changes; division of administrative and party responsibility.

The party had declared the implementation of ‘one man, one post’ system in June. The move was carried out to prevent party leaders from holding more than one post in the state government and in the organisation at the same time.

Party leader Partha Chatterjee had said at the time that further changes in the organisation were expected soon.

Kishor, who played an instrumental role in the TMC’s return to power in Bengal, had also attended the party’s organisational meeting in June. The TMC also recently extended its association with Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) till the next assembly election in 2026.

Banerjee had chaired a working committee meeting and an organisation meet on June 5.

The TMC had secured 213 seats in the recently-held assembly elections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won 77 deats. The party’s return to power is often attributed to Kishor’s skillful campaign strategy.

Before the polls, the strategist had said he would quit if the BJP won more tan a 100 seats in the election.

