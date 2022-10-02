Prashant Kishor Starts from Local as Nitish Goes Nat'l: Eye on 'Unstable' Bihar, PK Begins 'Padyatra'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has begun his 3,500 km ‘padyatra’ in Bihar from West Champaran district on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary as part of his ‘Jan Suraj’ campaign.

The yatra is likely to take anywhere between 12-18 months and it is being widely seen to be a likely precursor to his fresh entry into politics even though he has often stressed that any such decision can only be taken by people who associate themselves with his campaign.

Kishor’s campaign is seen as his possible entry into state politics, which has seen a tri-party contest between the BJP, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Lalu Yadav’s RJD.

Kishor Vocal Against Nitish

Kishor, who was once party of JD(U), has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government on various fronts including development, employment and political instability vis-a-vis the changing alliance in state.

“My biggest criticism of Nitish Kumar is that despite being an educated person the education system has totally collapsed under his rule. We used to have basic schools, which have collapsed now. There used to be at least two to three government schools in each district where seats were fought for. But we do not have it,” Kishor told Indian Express in an interview.

Kishor said that after ruling for little less than two decades, the people in Bihar want change as they are angry with Nitish Kumar.

Recently, in a major upheaval, Nitish Kumar broke alliance with the BJP and formed new government in the state with the help of alliance with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Kishor then attacked Nitish Kumar for taking oath for the eighth time and said Fevicol should make him ‘their brand ambassador’ for being glued on ‘CM Chair’.

Kishor had joined the JD(U) in 2018 in a short-lived innings as a politician before being expelled in 2020 for his public criticism of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, especially the veteran leader’s support to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

‘Businessman Kishor’

The JD(U) and especially Nitish Kumar has not shied away from attacking Kishor. Words like ‘businessman’ and ‘dhanda’ are often used by the Nitish camp to target the political strategist.

While responding to a question about Prashant Kishor in Delhi, Kumar had said “He joined me and I told him to quit (the work he was doing). He did not listen to me and worked for so many parties… Vo uska dhandha hai (This is his business).”

JDU national chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh has claimed that Kishor is working for the BJP. “All this is part of a conspiracy that the BJP wants to use for a foothold in Bihar, as it can’t get public support,” Singh said.

Nitish’s National Ambition

Nitish Kumar has sought to unite the opposition ever since he left the BJP and formed the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

His party has been trying to position him as the next challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and addressing a JD(U) state executive last month he famously said BJP could be stopped to 50 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections if all the opposition parties unite.

Jan Suraj Begins Today

A statement said Kishor will attempt to reach every panchayat and block during the yatra and will be a part of it till its end without taking any break. He will start his journey from Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where the father of the nation had launched his first satyagraha movement in 1917.

In the run up to the yatra, Kishor had been touring the backward state to interact with members of civil society, emphasising that the state does not merely need a change of government but require coming together of well-meaning people to transform the system. The statement said the yatra has three main goals, including identifying right people at the grassroots and bring them on a democratic platform.

It will also work to make a vision document for the state by incorporating views from experts in different fields, including education, health, agriculture and industry.

