Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Monday supported caste-based reservation, saying it should continue until the weaker and deprived sections of society are brought on a par with others in terms of development.

Kishor’s support for the reservation policy came days after he slammed the caste survey rolled out by the grand alliance government in Bihar as a means to “befool" and “divide" the society for votes. Only the Centre has the legal sanction for census, he had said.

“The reservation policy is valid. It should continue because we have to take along those sections of the society which have been left behind on social and economic indicators," he told reporters in Gopalganj on Monday.

He also hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying his credibility is at the lowest of his political life. The government headed by him no longer enjoys people’s confidence, Kishor said.

Kumar had left people to their fate during the coronavirus outbreak and recently mocked the victims of a hooch tragedy saying “those who will drink will die".

