After Nitish's 'Helping BJP Covertly' Charge, Prashant Kishor Hits Back With Photo-Tweet. Deletes in Minutes

In what looked like a dig by Prashant Kishor at Nitish Kumar for suggesting that he was covertly helping the BJP, Kishor posted a set of photos, without comment, of the Bihar CM seen smiling with PM Modi. The tweet, however, disappeared in no time.

The tweet, now deleted, featured four photos in which Nitish Kumar could be seen greeting PM Modi and smiling. In two of the photos, Nitish Kumar could be seen greeting the prime minister with folded hands.

The tweet comes a day after Nitish Kumar slammed Kishor, his former party colleague, who had said that JD(U)’s decision to switch alliance will have a regional and not national impact. Calling poll strategist Prashant Kishor a “publicity expert”, Bihar CM Kumar suggested that Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly.

Dumping the BJP, Bihar CM and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar swapped allies recently and formed a new coalition government with Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD and the Congress, the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said Prashand Kishor’s statements have no relevance and asked if he knows ABC of what they have done and how much work has been done since 2005. “When someone is talking like this, then try to understand he must have something in his mind. Like he wants to be with BJP or help BJP in a hidden way,” Nitish Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar chief minister on Wednesday also pitched for uniting all non-BJP parties, saying it will be the “main front” and not the “third front”.

“If all non-BJP parties in various states come together, then an atmosphere will emerge for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where things would not remain one-sided. With whomever I talked to, there were positive discussions,” Nitish Kumar said.

On talks of the third front, he said, “Whenever someone says there is a need to create a third front, I always say let’s make the ‘main front’. Whenever it happens, it will be the main front, not the third front.” Kumar held deliberations with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar earlier in the day and also met CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

(With PTI inputs)

