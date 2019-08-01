Prashant Kishor's Brainchild, TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' Campaign Aims to Connect Mamata Directly to the Masses

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ (tell Didi) campaign is not just a direct communication platform with the West Bengal chief minister, but is also intended to have multiple ‘trackers’ and ‘buckets’ (software) where problems and suggestions will be listed for prompt action. More than 250 active party workers are engaged round the clock in this gargantuan task.

The campaign was launched on July 29. As per a suggestion by poll adviser Prashant Kishor, there will be separate ‘buckets’ for all the government schemes and multiple trackers to keep an eye on the number of issues that have been resolved so far and the time taken for their resolution.

For instance, if there are problems over the distribution of ration in five separate districts, then issues related to ration will be listed in a single ‘bucket’, which will have separate folders or headers of the districts to make tracking easier.

Similarly, if a few party workers face problems with their district president or senior leaders, these issues will be listed in a separate ‘bucket’ for the chief minister’s intervention. There will be a different ‘bucket’ for those indulging in corrupt practices and those who want to give suggestions for good governance.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee tweeted about the campaign having received overwhelming response from people across the state.

A Twitter handle dedicated to the campaign on July 30 claimed that it has received calls from more than 1 lakh people over the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, more than 1 lakh people have called on the #DidiKeBolo phone number. Currently, 250+ people are working round the clock on this. We are further ramping up our resources to handle the overwhelming response. We thank you for your patience! (1/2) — Didi Ke Bolo (@DidiKeBolo) July 30, 2019

The campaign intends to reach out to nearly 80% of the households in West Bengal to inform and engage them with their initiatives over the next 20 months. TMC workers will meet local cadres and influential persons in villages and conduct ‘Jan Sanjog Sabha’ at pre-identified locations with local party workers and booth-level members.

TMC workers are also required to spend a night at the house of one of the party members and supporters, make door-to-door visits, and conduct party flag-hoisting at pre-identified venues.

The campaign is a brainchild of Kishor after Banerjee earlier roped him in for political advice.

The TMC suffered a massive set back in the Lok Sabha elections, securing only 22 of the 42 seats, down from 34 in the 2014 general elections. The BJP, meanwhile, made rapid gains, increasing its tally from two to 18 seats.

Kishor, who has worked with the BJP, Congress, and the YSR Congress, has multiple electoral victories to his credit. In his first major campaign in 2011, he secured victory for Narendra Modi in Gujarat for a third term as chief minister.

Kishor came into the spotlight when he helped Modi and the BJP to victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Since 2014, Kishor has helped elect to power Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Amarinder Singh in Punjab, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.