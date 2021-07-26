Prashant Kishor's I-PAC Team, That Went to Tripura for TMC, Under 'House Arrest'; Police Deny Charge

A 23-member team of poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s company I-PAC, that went to Tripura for ground inspection for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of 2023 state assembly elections, was allegedly not allowed to come out of their hotel for work and was put under “house arrest".

The TMC, which is making its base strong in Tripura, had recently appointed Ashish Lal Singh as the party president in the state. “We are ashamed. The IPAC team came and from night they are undergoing verification and they are almost in house arrest. The BJP is scared is this democracy?" asked Singh, who is also the son of Sachindra Lal Singh, the first chief minister of Tripura.

“Our people have been literally put under house arrest for what reason we don’t know. We are looking into the matter," said the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

However, the local police denied the allegations and stated that they were doing verification of the visitors.

Reportedly, some TMC supporters were on July 21 arrested for allegedly violating Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and gathering in large numbers to listen to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech on Martyr’s day.

The TMC believes that the BJP is “scared" of it as the party is expanding its base across the country.

