1-MIN READ

'Giving Lockdown Lessons': Prashant Kishor's Swipe at Nitish over Bihari Migrants Stuck in Parts of Country

File photo of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

File photo of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

The poll strategist said that when people from the state were stuck in different parts of the country, the Bihar CM instead of raising this issue was giving lessons about "principles of lockdown".

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying people from the state were stuck in different parts of the country but the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief instead of raising this issue was giving lessons about "principles of lockdown".

"People from Bihar are stuck across the country, and Nitish Kumar is giving lessons in principles of lockdown. Various state governments may be doing something but Nitish has not spoken to the states concerned. He did not raise the issue during the meeting (of CMs) with the prime minister," Kishor wrote on Twitter.

Kishor, once a confidant of the JD(U) president before their differences led to his expulsion, attached a news report about Kumar's objection to the Uttar Pradesh government sending buses to bring back students from Kota in Rajasthan.

The Bihar chief minister has reportedly called it against the principles of lockdown.

