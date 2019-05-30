English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra ModiPrime Minister
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Prahlad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
Ramdas Athawale
Babul Supriyo
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Ratan Lal Kataria
Renuka Singh Saruta
Pratap Sarangi, BJP Candidate Who Dethroned BJD in Balasore, Secures Ministerial Berth in New Cabinet
RSS leaning Sarangi earlier represented the Nilgiri Assembly constituency twice from 2004 to 2014. He was the state vice president of the BJP from October 2014 to January 2015.
File photo of Pratap Chandra Sarangi with PM Modi.
Loading...
BJP’s Pratap Chandra Sarangi was sworn in as the Minister of State on Thursday in a star-studded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Sarangi, 64, won the Balasore seat in Odisha in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Earlier in 2014, he had lost to BJD’s Rabindra jena by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.
RSS leaning Sarangi earlier represented the Nilgiri Assembly constituency twice from 2004 to 2014. He was the state vice president of the BJP from October 2014 to January 2015. Sarangi has been the president of the Bajrang Dal and joint secretary Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Odisha.
In 2019 polls, Balasore saw a triangular contest with sitting BDP MP Rabindra Jena facing Sarangi and Congress's Nabajyoti Patnaik, son of OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik. Sarangidefeated Jena by a narrow margin of nearly 13,000 votes.
His affidavit, submitted at the time of filing nomination, reveals that Sarangi has not paid income tax during the past five financial years, though he has a PAN card, implying that he never had a taxable income. He has no postal or NSS savings, personal loans, vehicles, jewellery, land or house and has no liabilities either.
His declared assets, both acquired an inherited, are calculated to be worth Rs 5,50,000. He describes himself as a social worker and the source of his income includes a pension and agriculture.
Sarangi, 64, won the Balasore seat in Odisha in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Earlier in 2014, he had lost to BJD’s Rabindra jena by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.
RSS leaning Sarangi earlier represented the Nilgiri Assembly constituency twice from 2004 to 2014. He was the state vice president of the BJP from October 2014 to January 2015. Sarangi has been the president of the Bajrang Dal and joint secretary Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Odisha.
In 2019 polls, Balasore saw a triangular contest with sitting BDP MP Rabindra Jena facing Sarangi and Congress's Nabajyoti Patnaik, son of OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik. Sarangidefeated Jena by a narrow margin of nearly 13,000 votes.
His affidavit, submitted at the time of filing nomination, reveals that Sarangi has not paid income tax during the past five financial years, though he has a PAN card, implying that he never had a taxable income. He has no postal or NSS savings, personal loans, vehicles, jewellery, land or house and has no liabilities either.
His declared assets, both acquired an inherited, are calculated to be worth Rs 5,50,000. He describes himself as a social worker and the source of his income includes a pension and agriculture.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Godzilla Movie Review: He'll Come Screaming at You for No Reason So Just Run
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Seek Champions Trophy Inspiration Against Explosive West Indies
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results