Pratap Sarangi, BJP Candidate Who Dethroned BJD in Balasore, Secures Ministerial Berth in New Cabinet

BJP’s Pratap Chandra Sarangi was sworn in as the Minister of State on Thursday in a star-studded ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.Sarangi, 64, won the Balasore seat in Odisha in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Earlier in 2014, he had lost to BJD’s Rabindra jena by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.RSS leaning Sarangi earlier represented the Nilgiri Assembly constituency twice from 2004 to 2014. He was the state vice president of the BJP from October 2014 to January 2015. Sarangi has been the president of the Bajrang Dal and joint secretary Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Odisha.In 2019 polls, Balasore saw a triangular contest with sitting BDP MP Rabindra Jena facing Sarangi and Congress's Nabajyoti Patnaik, son of OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik. Sarangidefeated Jena by a narrow margin of nearly 13,000 votes.His affidavit, submitted at the time of filing nomination, reveals that Sarangi has not paid income tax during the past five financial years, though he has a PAN card, implying that he never had a taxable income. He has no postal or NSS savings, personal loans, vehicles, jewellery, land or house and has no liabilities either.His declared assets, both acquired an inherited, are calculated to be worth Rs 5,50,000. He describes himself as a social worker and the source of his income includes a pension and agriculture.