Pratapgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pratapgarh (प्रतापगढ़) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
39. Pratapgarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of Pratapgarh is 71.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1692170 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kuwar Harivansh Singh of AD won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,68,222 votes which was 18.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AD had a vote share of 42.01% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rajkumari Ratna Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 29,779 votes which was 4.65% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 26.39% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.67% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Pratapgarh was: Kuwar Harivansh Singh (AD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,23,411 men, 7,92,852 women and 131 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pratapgarh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Pratapgarh is: 25.75 81.75
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: प्रतापगढ़, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); প্রতাপগড়, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); प्रतापगड, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); પ્રતાપગઢ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பிரதாப்கார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ప్రతాప్ గఢ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಪ್ರತಾಪ್ಗಢ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); പ്രതാപ്ഗർഹ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Pratapgarh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Sheshnath Tiwari
IND
--
--
Dr. B.L Verma
Nota
--
--
Nota
MAP
--
--
Ram Bahudur Sharma
SVBP
--
--
M.Irshad
INC
--
--
Rajkumari Ratna Singh
BJP
--
--
Sangam Lal Gupta
JSDL
--
--
Akshay Pratap Singh Alias Gopal Ji
BSP
--
--
Ashok Tripathi
