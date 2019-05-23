Pratapgarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Pratapgarh Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Sheshnath Tiwari IND -- -- Dr. B.L Verma Nota -- -- Nota MAP -- -- Ram Bahudur Sharma SVBP -- -- M.Irshad INC -- -- Rajkumari Ratna Singh BJP -- -- Sangam Lal Gupta JSDL -- -- Akshay Pratap Singh Alias Gopal Ji BSP -- -- Ashok Tripathi

39. Pratapgarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.93% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of Pratapgarh is 71.82%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1692170 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kuwar Harivansh Singh of AD won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,68,222 votes which was 18.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AD had a vote share of 42.01% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rajkumari Ratna Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 29,779 votes which was 4.65% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 26.39% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 23 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.12% and in 2009, the constituency registered 44.67% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Pratapgarh was: Kuwar Harivansh Singh (AD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,23,411 men, 7,92,852 women and 131 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Pratapgarh is: 25.75 81.75Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: प्रतापगढ़, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); প্রতাপগড়, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); प्रतापगड, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); પ્રતાપગઢ, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பிரதாப்கார், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ప్రతాప్ గఢ్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಪ್ರತಾಪ್​ಗಢ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); പ്രതാപ്ഗർഹ്, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).