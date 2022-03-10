Pratapnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Pratapnagar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Vijay Singh Panwar (BJP), Pankaj Vyas (IND), Vikram Singh Negi (INC), Sagar Singh Bhandari (AAP), Narayan Singh (IND), Jaipal Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 49.23%, which is -2.01% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Vijay Singh Panwar(Guddu Bhai) of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pratapnagar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.12 Pratapnagar (प्रतापनगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garhwal region and Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. Pratapnagar is part of Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.36%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 85,229 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 43,256 were male and 41,973 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pratapnagar in 2022 is: 970 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 80,678 eligible electors, of which 41,383 were male,39,295 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 73,031 eligible electors, of which 37,399 were male, 35,632 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pratapnagar in 2017 was 760. In 2012, there were 803 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Vijay Singh Panwar(Guddu Bhai) of BJP won in this seat defeating Vikram Singh Negi of INC by a margin of 1,939 which was 4.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 36.43% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vikram Singh Negi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vijay Singh of BJP by a margin of 542 votes which was 1.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 12 Pratapnagar Assembly segment of the 1. Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency. Tirath Singh Rawat of BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat defeating Manish Khanduri of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tehri Garhwal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

Advertisement

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Pratapnagar are: Vijay Singh Panwar (BJP), Pankaj Vyas (IND), Vikram Singh Negi (INC), Sagar Singh Bhandari (AAP), Narayan Singh (IND), Jaipal Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 49.23%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 51.24%, while it was 53.08% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Pratapnagar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.12 Pratapnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 143. In 2012, there were 131 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.12 Pratapnagar comprises of the following areas of Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand: 3-Pratapnagar Tehsil; Panchayats 106-Bhaldiyana, 107-Kandikhal, 108- Kafal Pani, 109-Pali, 110-Sirain and 111-Padiyar Gaon of Udaypur KC of Tehri Tehsil; Panchayats 1-Mandar, 2-Devtadhar and 3-Chandreshwarsain of Dangi KC of Ghansali Tehsil.

Advertisement

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Pratapnagar constituency, which are: Ghanshali, Tehri, Dhanolti, Yamunotri, Gangotri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Pratapnagar is approximately 343 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pratapnagar is: 30°28’23.9"N 78°28’17.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Pratapnagar results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.