English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar to Win Nanded, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey
Prataprao is contesting against Congress candidate Ashok Chavan. Chavan is sitting MP of Nanded and one of a few people who had survived the Modi wave in the 2014 elections. He is also a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Prataprao is contesting against Congress candidate Ashok Chavan. Chavan is sitting MP of Nanded and one of a few people who had survived the Modi wave in the 2014 elections. He is also a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Loading...
As the country awaits the results of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.
News18-IPSOS suggests that Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra.
Prataprao is contesting against Congress candidate Ashok Chavan. Chavan is sitting MP of Nanded and one of a few people who had survived the Modi wave in the 2014 elections. He is also a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Though a BJP and Jantan Dal (1989) candidate has won once in Nanded, results from previous elections show that the Congress always had an upper hand in the constituency.
Congress holds four assembly seats in the constituency while the BJP holds two.
Earlier in 2014, the Congress won this seat when its candidate, Ashok Chavan, defeated sitting MP D B Patil of BJP with a margin of 8 per cent votes.
In the previous two elections—2004 and 2009—both BJP and Congress won once. In 2004, BJP candidate D B Patil defeated Bhaskarrao Khargaonkar Patil of the Congress by a mere 3 per cent vote margin while in 2009 elections, Congress’s Patil made a comeback to win the seat, defeating BJP candidate Sambhaji Pawar by a margin of 9.6 per cent of the votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
News18-IPSOS suggests that Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra.
Prataprao is contesting against Congress candidate Ashok Chavan. Chavan is sitting MP of Nanded and one of a few people who had survived the Modi wave in the 2014 elections. He is also a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Though a BJP and Jantan Dal (1989) candidate has won once in Nanded, results from previous elections show that the Congress always had an upper hand in the constituency.
Congress holds four assembly seats in the constituency while the BJP holds two.
Earlier in 2014, the Congress won this seat when its candidate, Ashok Chavan, defeated sitting MP D B Patil of BJP with a margin of 8 per cent votes.
In the previous two elections—2004 and 2009—both BJP and Congress won once. In 2004, BJP candidate D B Patil defeated Bhaskarrao Khargaonkar Patil of the Congress by a mere 3 per cent vote margin while in 2009 elections, Congress’s Patil made a comeback to win the seat, defeating BJP candidate Sambhaji Pawar by a margin of 9.6 per cent of the votes.
The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.
The final results will be announced on May 23.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan's Junaid Khan Reacts With Ambiguous Tweet After World Cup Axe
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: As it Happened
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results