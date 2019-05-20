Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar to Win Nanded, Suggests News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the results of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra.Prataprao is contesting against Congress candidate Ashok Chavan. Chavan is sitting MP of Nanded and one of a few people who had survived the Modi wave in the 2014 elections. He is also a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.Though a BJP and Jantan Dal (1989) candidate has won once in Nanded, results from previous elections show that the Congress always had an upper hand in the constituency.Congress holds four assembly seats in the constituency while the BJP holds two.Earlier in 2014, the Congress won this seat when its candidate, Ashok Chavan, defeated sitting MP D B Patil of BJP with a margin of 8 per cent votes.In the previous two elections—2004 and 2009—both BJP and Congress won once. In 2004, BJP candidate D B Patil defeated Bhaskarrao Khargaonkar Patil of the Congress by a mere 3 per cent vote margin while in 2009 elections, Congress’s Patil made a comeback to win the seat, defeating BJP candidate Sambhaji Pawar by a margin of 9.6 per cent of the votes.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.