Prathipadu Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Prathipadu Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSHP -- -- Anusha YSRCP -- -- Mekathoti Sucharitha PPOI -- -- Yddu Kantha Rao CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Tippabathini Govindu NVP -- -- Meruga. Vijaya Raju ILP(A) -- -- Dodda Nagamalli Raju TDP -- -- Dokka Manikya Varaprasada Rao BJP -- -- Dr. Dara Ambedkar IND -- -- Thangirala Irmiya JSP -- -- Ravela Kishore Babu IND -- -- Naga Paparao. Kommu IND -- -- Marku Boujanku NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Korivi Vinaya Kumar

93. Prathipadu is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Guntur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,50,247 voters of which 1,21,553 are male and 1,28,662 are female and 32 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Prathipadu, recorded a voter turnout of 84.2%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.32% and in 2009, 81.33% of Prathipadu's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Ravela Kishore Babu of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 7,405 votes which was 3.83% of the total votes polled. Ravela Kishore Babu polled a total of 1,93,101 (39.32%) votes.INC's Sucharitha Mekathoti won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the RJD candidate by a margin of 2042 (1.21%) votes. Sucharitha Mekathoti polled 1,68,669 which was 39.32% of the total votes polled.Prathipadu went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: प्रत्तिपाडु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ప్రత్తిపాడు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).