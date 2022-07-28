CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » Praveen Nettar’s Murder: Centre Should Take This Incident Seriously, Says BJP Karnataka V-P Vijayendra
Praveen Nettar’s Murder: Centre Should Take This Incident Seriously, Says BJP Karnataka V-P Vijayendra

By: Rohini Swamy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 28, 2022, 13:43 IST

Bangalore, India

BJP Karnataka vice-president BY Vijayendra stressed that being a party worker, 'we must be very conscious of how we are going to handle such issues and ensure that law and order is maintained'. (Photo: Twitter/ @BYVijayendra)

BJP Karnataka vice-president BY Vijayendra told News18 that the morale of the cadre is quite low and they are not able to grapple with the news of Praveen Nettar’s murder. He also said the case should be handed over to NIA

The murder of BJP Youth Morcha member has sparked tension in Dakshina Kannada district, and state party vice-president BY Vijayendra in an interview to News18 said the morale of the cadre is “definitely very low” since the anger over Praveen Nettar’s death is “understandable”.

Vijayendra said, “The cadre is not able to digest the fact that even though we (BJP) are in power such incidents are taking place (in the state).”

He stressed that being a party worker, “we must be very conscious of how we are going to handle such issues and ensure that law and order is maintained.”

Drawing parallel between the alleged murder of Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district early this year and the beheading of a man in Udaipur in Rajasthan last month purportedly over the Nupur Sharma controversy, the BJP leader asked the Centre to take serious measures to stop such incidents.

“The Bommai government has taken it up seriously and also cancelled all celebrations related to one year of governance in view of this incident. I am sure the government (Centre) will take this more seriously,” he stressed.

He even said the investigation into the murder of the youth leader should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as he believed that “there is a lot of information on which organisation could be involved”.

Bringing attention towards Islamic radical organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), whose activities are being closely monitored after the accused in the Udaipur killing case have been suspected to be involved with PFI, Vijayendra said the government should take the “strictest decision in banning the organisation that is directly and indirectly instigating the fringe elements”.

Protests were witnessed in Puttur, Kadaba and Sullika taluk on Wednesday over the murder of the BJP youth leader. Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who went to pacify party workers, saw his car being was attacked by the crowd at Bellare. Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported.

Kateel said the party will arrest the culprits and expose the conspiracy behind the murder.

