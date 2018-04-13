English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pravin Togadia is Frustrated Ahead of Elections: VHP Gen Secy
Togiadia levelled counter allegations denying "false charges which show a political hand in getting bouncers to hurt VHP karyakartas and defame me”.
File Image of VHP international working president Pravin Togadia. (PTI)
New Delhi: Divisions in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad - a key affiliate of the RSS - came to the fore on Friday with the two factions locked in a bitter battle for the president's post accusing each other of influencing organisational elections using coersion and force.
A day ahead of the secret ballot for VHP President's post in Gurugram, an official release from the Parshad has accused Pravin Togadia and his supporters of "trying to create impediments in the elections process which is indicative of frustration" in the Togadia camp.
VHP release also accuses Togadia and a few others of engineering a "scuffle so that the elections are postponed".
Togiadia levelled counter allegations denying "false charges which show a political hand in getting bouncers to hurt VHP karyakartas and defame me”. In a statement, Togadia urged VHP volunteers not to be "misled by the allegations made against him”.
This is the first time that VHP will elect their International President through secret ballot. There are 273 voters, and the list has been prepared, and it has been shared with Reddy and Togadia. Only those people who make it to Gurugram will get to vote.
The other contender for the post of international President is VS Kokje, former high court judge, Madhya Pradesh and former governor of Himachal Pradesh.
Togadia said, “This is other way round – today in the morning someone who is a boxer and not even our karyakarta stopped three-four karykartas from entering VHP office. I went inside and complained to the control room about the official people not being allowed to enter the office.”
