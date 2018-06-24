English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pravin Togadia Launches New Hindutva Outfit After VHP Ouster
File photo of Pravin Togadia addressing a press conference. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia launched a new Hindutva outfit, AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) on Sunday with an objective to consolidate the Hindu votes in the country and present a political alternative to them ahead of the next general elections.
Launching his outfit here Togadia took on the Modi government at the Center saying, "the government cheated crores of Hindus by not constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhaya."
Outlining his new outfit's agenda, Togadia said a law should be passed in Lok Sabha for building a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhaya.
Besides demanding a law to build Ram temple, he listed enactment of legislations to ensure minimum support price to farmers, amounting to at least 50 per cent above the cost of production and jobs to youths or unemployment compensation to them as other objectives of his organisation.
Togadia said he has been and would keep fighting for the respect and welfare of Hindus.
"Today Hindus are demoralised and feel cheated by this government whom they supported, and they are looking for an alternative. Let me assure them we will give them that by October next year," Togadia told reporters here.
He also announced that in August this year he would take out a yatra from Lucknow to Ayodhaya.
