Pravin Togadia Sets 4-Month Deadline for Modi Govt, Will ‘March to Ayodhya’ After That
The former VHP chief warned the government of consequences if the construction of Ram Mandir is not commenced in next four months.
File photo of Pravin Togadia. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Pravin Togadia, the ousted Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 election slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.’
"I am not going to cheat people by the slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. My only agenda is Hindu ka Saath, Hindu ka Vikas," Togadia said in a press conference while announcing the formation of his own party, International Hindu Parishad.
He claimed that the party will work for the betterment of Hindus and for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Taking a jibe at the central government, Togadia said, “The government should come up with a law for Ram Mandir construction on the lines of Somnath (temple).”
He alleged that despite being on BJP’s 2014 election manifesto, the construction of Ram Mandir has been stalled.
“It has been more than four years now, but the BJP did not bring any law for Ram Mandir construction. This is betrayal with the Hindus of the country; this is betrayal with Lord Ram,” Togadia said.
“I sat with the legal experts and have made a draft. We will be keeping this draft at the feet of Lord Rama in Ayodhya. We will also reach out to 20 crore Hindus for their support for this draft bill,” added Togadia.
The former VHP chief warned the government of consequences if the construction of Ram Mandir is not commenced in next four months.
“The government has four months. If nothing happens then I will march to Ayodhya from Lucknow,”
he said.
He also distanced himself from Waseem Rizvi, chairman of the Shia Waqf, and BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab, who have supported the construction of Ram Mandir.
Pravin Togadia said, “We don’t need people like Waseem Rizvi and Bukkal Nawab, are they Hindu?
They should not jump in the matter of Ram Mandir.”
