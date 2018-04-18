Pravin Togadia Slams Modi Govt Over Ram Temple, Kashmir on 2nd Day of Fast

On the second day of his indefinite fast, former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Wednesday asked the Narendra Modi government to implement the BJP's promises regarding the Ram Temple, Uniform Civil Code and Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Addressing his supporters at the fast venue here, he said the BJP government should honour the wishes of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerji related to the Ayodhya temple, Uniform Civil Code and Article 370 now that it has the majority in the Lok Sabha."BJP leaders pay homage to Mookerji on his death anniversary every year. That is not enough. Do something concrete to honour Mookerji, as you (the BJP) have the majority now," said the 62-year-old firebrand Hindutva leader."The BJP should at least honour the wishes of Shyama Prasad Mookerji by introducing the Uniform Civil Code and scrapping Articles 370 and 35A related to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while 35A provides special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of the border state.Togadia slammed the BJP over its handling of the Ayodhya temple issue and asked what the party would do if the Supreme Court gives its judgement in favour of the mosque."In title suits, the courts usually give verdict in favour of only one party. There cannot be a division of (disputed) land (in Ayodhya)," he said and asked where could a Ram temple be built if the verdict in favour of a mosque.He also wanted the Modi government to bring a law to enforce a nation-wide ban on cow slaughter.Togadia started his indefinite fast outside the Gujarat VHP headquarters in the Paldi area yesterday to press for a host of demands, including construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a nation-wide ban on cow slaughter, enforcement of the uniform civil code and resettlement of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.The right-wing leader resigned as the VHP international working president last week following the defeat of his nominee in the organisational polls earlier this week.The cancer surgeon-turned-Hindutva leader aksi vowed to take up the issue of farmers and the poor. Over 12,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last few years, while more than 19 crore people are not getting enough food even today, he said.In his address yesterday, he alleged the BJP and Modi had "breached the trust" of 100 crore Hindus by not honouring the promises made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.He warned of adverse poll results in the 2019 general elections if these promises are not fulfilled.