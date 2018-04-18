English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pravin Togadia Slams Modi Govt Over Ram Temple, Kashmir on 2nd Day of Fast
Togadia slammed the BJP over its handling of the Ayodhya temple issue and asked what the party would do if the Supreme Court gives its judgement in favour of the mosque.
Pravin Togadia, who resigned from the VHP, during the second day of his indefinite fast.
Ahmedabad: On the second day of his indefinite fast, former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Wednesday asked the Narendra Modi government to implement the BJP's promises regarding the Ram Temple, Uniform Civil Code and Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing his supporters at the fast venue here, he said the BJP government should honour the wishes of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerji related to the Ayodhya temple, Uniform Civil Code and Article 370 now that it has the majority in the Lok Sabha.
"BJP leaders pay homage to Mookerji on his death anniversary every year. That is not enough. Do something concrete to honour Mookerji, as you (the BJP) have the majority now," said the 62-year-old firebrand Hindutva leader.
"The BJP should at least honour the wishes of Shyama Prasad Mookerji by introducing the Uniform Civil Code and scrapping Articles 370 and 35A related to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while 35A provides special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of the border state.
Togadia slammed the BJP over its handling of the Ayodhya temple issue and asked what the party would do if the Supreme Court gives its judgement in favour of the mosque.
"In title suits, the courts usually give verdict in favour of only one party. There cannot be a division of (disputed) land (in Ayodhya)," he said and asked where could a Ram temple be built if the verdict in favour of a mosque.
He also wanted the Modi government to bring a law to enforce a nation-wide ban on cow slaughter.
Togadia started his indefinite fast outside the Gujarat VHP headquarters in the Paldi area yesterday to press for a host of demands, including construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a nation-wide ban on cow slaughter, enforcement of the uniform civil code and resettlement of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
The right-wing leader resigned as the VHP international working president last week following the defeat of his nominee in the organisational polls earlier this week.
The cancer surgeon-turned-Hindutva leader aksi vowed to take up the issue of farmers and the poor. Over 12,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last few years, while more than 19 crore people are not getting enough food even today, he said.
In his address yesterday, he alleged the BJP and Modi had "breached the trust" of 100 crore Hindus by not honouring the promises made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
He warned of adverse poll results in the 2019 general elections if these promises are not fulfilled.
Also Watch
Addressing his supporters at the fast venue here, he said the BJP government should honour the wishes of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerji related to the Ayodhya temple, Uniform Civil Code and Article 370 now that it has the majority in the Lok Sabha.
"BJP leaders pay homage to Mookerji on his death anniversary every year. That is not enough. Do something concrete to honour Mookerji, as you (the BJP) have the majority now," said the 62-year-old firebrand Hindutva leader.
"The BJP should at least honour the wishes of Shyama Prasad Mookerji by introducing the Uniform Civil Code and scrapping Articles 370 and 35A related to Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Article 370 of the Constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while 35A provides special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of the border state.
Togadia slammed the BJP over its handling of the Ayodhya temple issue and asked what the party would do if the Supreme Court gives its judgement in favour of the mosque.
"In title suits, the courts usually give verdict in favour of only one party. There cannot be a division of (disputed) land (in Ayodhya)," he said and asked where could a Ram temple be built if the verdict in favour of a mosque.
He also wanted the Modi government to bring a law to enforce a nation-wide ban on cow slaughter.
Togadia started his indefinite fast outside the Gujarat VHP headquarters in the Paldi area yesterday to press for a host of demands, including construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a nation-wide ban on cow slaughter, enforcement of the uniform civil code and resettlement of displaced Kashmiri Pandits.
The right-wing leader resigned as the VHP international working president last week following the defeat of his nominee in the organisational polls earlier this week.
The cancer surgeon-turned-Hindutva leader aksi vowed to take up the issue of farmers and the poor. Over 12,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last few years, while more than 19 crore people are not getting enough food even today, he said.
In his address yesterday, he alleged the BJP and Modi had "breached the trust" of 100 crore Hindus by not honouring the promises made ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
He warned of adverse poll results in the 2019 general elections if these promises are not fulfilled.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- IPL 2018: Record-breaking Virat Kohli Becomes Highest Run-scorer
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23