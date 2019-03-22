English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pravin Togadia's Party to Contest on 100 Lok Sabha Seats
Pravin Togadia also said that he may contest the upcoming elections from either Varanasi, Ayodhya or Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
File photo of Pravin Togadia. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia on Friday said his newly launched political party will contest on around 100 Lok Sabha seats across the country, including 15 seats in Gujarat.
Togadia, who recently floated the Hindusthan Nirman Dal (HND), released a list of 41 candidates.
He also said that he may contest the upcoming elections from either Varanasi, Ayodhya or Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
The Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking re-election from the constituency.
Togadia said here the key focus of the HND will be construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, better prices for farm produce and creation of jobs by focusing on agriculture and small industries.
In the first list released on Friday, HND announced candidates for 41 Lok Sabha seats spread over Uttar Pradesh (19), Gujarat (9), Assam (7), Odisha (5) and Haryana (1).
"We intend to field around 100 candidates in 12 states. The names for the remaining seats will be announced in phases.
"For Gujarat, we announced candidates for nine seats today. We may contest on 15 seats in the state," Togadia told reporters here.
"Many party workers have urged me to contest the polls from either Ayodhya, Varanasi or Mathura. I will hold a meeting with local party workers of UP in coming days.
If everyone agrees, I will contest the Lok Sabha polls from any of these seats," he said.
The right-wing leader attacked Modi, alleging his policies have "ruined the economy" and led to unemployment. "I want to tell the people that only HND can build Ram Temple (in Ayodhya), create new jobs and give better prices for farm produce.
"Unlike the BJP, we will fulfil our promises if voted to power," Togadia added.
Togadia, who recently floated the Hindusthan Nirman Dal (HND), released a list of 41 candidates.
He also said that he may contest the upcoming elections from either Varanasi, Ayodhya or Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
The Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is seeking re-election from the constituency.
Togadia said here the key focus of the HND will be construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, better prices for farm produce and creation of jobs by focusing on agriculture and small industries.
In the first list released on Friday, HND announced candidates for 41 Lok Sabha seats spread over Uttar Pradesh (19), Gujarat (9), Assam (7), Odisha (5) and Haryana (1).
"We intend to field around 100 candidates in 12 states. The names for the remaining seats will be announced in phases.
"For Gujarat, we announced candidates for nine seats today. We may contest on 15 seats in the state," Togadia told reporters here.
"Many party workers have urged me to contest the polls from either Ayodhya, Varanasi or Mathura. I will hold a meeting with local party workers of UP in coming days.
If everyone agrees, I will contest the Lok Sabha polls from any of these seats," he said.
The right-wing leader attacked Modi, alleging his policies have "ruined the economy" and led to unemployment. "I want to tell the people that only HND can build Ram Temple (in Ayodhya), create new jobs and give better prices for farm produce.
"Unlike the BJP, we will fulfil our promises if voted to power," Togadia added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
- Players Who Made the Jump From Cricket to Politics
- Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot
- IPL 2019 | Friends Turn Foes as CSK Take On RCB in Opener
- Kesari: Akshay Kumar's War Saga is the Biggest Box Office Opener of 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results