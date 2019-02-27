English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pre-emptive Strike Will Help BJP Win 22 of 28 Lok Sabha Seats in Karnataka: Yeddyurappa
Yeddyurappa said that Wednesday's action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country.
File photo of Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said India's pre-emptive strikes on terror camps in Pakistan has created a wave in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will help the party win over 22 of 28 seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
"The atmosphere....day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP.
Yesterday's action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls," Yeddyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, he said "It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka)."
India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.
India's action comes close on the heels of the Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror strikes in decades in Jammu & Kashmir.
Currently, BJP holds 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Congress 10 and JD(S) 2.
The ruling alliance Congress and JD(S), who have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls together have begin discussions about seat sharing.
Sharing of seats is expected to be a litmus test for both parties with JD(S) demanding for 10-12 seats, while Congress has maintained that seat sharing will be based on merit.
"The atmosphere....day by day the wind is increasingly blowing in favour of BJP.
Yesterday's action of destroying terror hideouts by entering inside Pakistan has resulted in a pro-Modi wave in the country, the results of which can be seen in coming Lok Sabha polls," Yeddyurappa said.
Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, he said "It has enthused youths; all this will help us in winning more than 22 Lok Sabha seats (in Karnataka)."
India conducted a major preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp early Tuesday, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.
India's action comes close on the heels of the Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in one of the deadliest terror strikes in decades in Jammu & Kashmir.
Currently, BJP holds 16 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Congress 10 and JD(S) 2.
The ruling alliance Congress and JD(S), who have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls together have begin discussions about seat sharing.
Sharing of seats is expected to be a litmus test for both parties with JD(S) demanding for 10-12 seats, while Congress has maintained that seat sharing will be based on merit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan on Playing Villain in Taanaji: He Just Happens to be on the Wrong Side
- Shilpa Shinde on Getting Rape Threats for Supporting Sidhu: I Don't Care at All, Won't Take Legal Action
- Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Compared to 'Brangelina' by One of Their Co-stars from 'A Star Is Born'
- PUBG Mobile: Here Are Our Top 5 Vehicles From The Battle Royale Game
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results