Pre-Poll Alliance vs Single Largest Party: As Congress-JMM Near Majority Mark, Governor Put on Notice

As trends for Jharkhand Assembly election come in, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is within touching distance of the majority mark and is ready to stake claim to form the government in the state.

Despite the JMM-led pre-poll alliance leading on more seats, the BJP is still the single largest party in the state. Chief minister Raghubar Das has refused to concede defeat and said the fight is still close in several seats. "The BJP will form the the government in the state," he said.

After the political drama that unfolded during Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jharkhand’s Governor Draupadi Murmu could decide who gets first crack to form government in the state.

The Congress has already stated that since theirs is a pre-poll alliance with JMM and the RJD, they should first get the chance to stake claim to power. The coalition could also approach the Governor with the letters of support showing majority and not wait for an invite.

Murmu, once in the race for becoming the President of India, comes from a Santhal tribal family in Uparbeda village in Kusumi block of the Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. She began her political career in 1997 and prior to this, she was working as a teacher.

In the same year, she also became the Vice-President of the Odisha Scheduled Tribes Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

During the Naveen Patnaik Government from 2000 to 2004, Murmu held many ministerial portfolios and also headed the Transport & Commerce and Fisheries & Animal Husbandry departments.

In 2007, she was awarded Nilakantha Award for the best MLA of the year by the Legislative Assembly of Odisha. In 2015, at the age of 59, she made history when she was elected as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, out of the 81 assembly seats, parties need 41 seats to gain majority in the Assembly.

The state saw a six way battle with two national parties, the ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress battling it out with the smaller regional parties like AJSU Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Rashtriya Janata Dal trying to play a major part in this assembly elections.

