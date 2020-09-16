Mumbai Police Amps Up 'Precautionary Measure' Outside Jaya Bachchan's Bungalow after Parliament Speech

Mumbai police on Wednesday beefed up security outside Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan's house in Juhu after she defended the film industry against drug abuse allegations related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in the Parliament.

The police have called the security outside the Bachchan's bungalow 'Jalsa' as a 'precautionary measure' after the MP faced an onslaught of trolls and criticism after her speech in the Rajya Sabha.

The Samajwadi Party MP had attacked BJP MP Ravi Kishan over his comments on drugs in Bollywood saying, "Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain".

Without naming anyone, she said "Some of the people who have got name and fame has said it is 'gutter'," adding that they should not defame the industry. "It is the film industry that gave name and fame to many people... There is a continuous process to defame the industry for the things done by a handful."

Several members of Bollywood lauded the actor's comment. Actor Tapasee Pannu and film director Abhishek Sinha praised Bachchan's speech and came out in support of her on social media. However, several hashtags such as #ShameOnJayaBachchan also started trending on Twitter after speech surfaced on online.

Actress Kangana Ranaut who had been at the forefront of drug allegations against Bollywood took to Twitter and asked the veteran actor whether she would have said the same had her son or daughter were affected.

"Which thali has Jaya ji and her industry given? We got one thali which had a two-minute role, item numbers and one romantic scene, that too after sleeping with the hero. I have taught feminism to this industry, decorated the thali with women-centric and patriotic films. This is my own thali, not yours Jaya ji," Ranaut tweeted in Hindi.