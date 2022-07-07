Presidential Election: Preparations in Full Swing Ahead of Draupadi Murmu's Visit to Bhubaneswar

NDA’s Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will be visiting Odisha for seeking a vote on Friday. A grand preparation was held to welcome Draupadi to Bhubaneswar. She will meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, all MPs and MLAs of BJD and BJP in Bhubaneswar.

Ahead of Draupadi’s visit to Odisha, the BJD was trying to garner support from the opposition. While Congress has decided to go with opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

The BJP has planned to welcome Draupadi from the airport through traditional dances. The NDA’s presidential candidate has visited Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Haryana. There are plans to visit Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Ahead of Draupadi’s visit to Odisha, BJD and BJP camps are being geared up to welcome the daughter of the soil.

BJD Vice President Devi Mishra said, “NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is coming tomorrow. All MLAs and MPs will be present in the assembly. Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik announced extending support to Draupadi Murmu. We seek the cooperation of the opposition and independent candidates to support Draupadi. Independent candidates have also assured to support the daughter of Odisha.”

BJP MLA Kusum Tete said, “Extensive arrangements have been made to welcome Murmu. She will be welcomed with the traditional jhumera dance at the airport.”

The BJD team met opposition and independent MLAs for supporting Draupadi. Independent members have also agreed to support.

“It is a matter of pride for us to see the daughter of Odisha at the country’s highest office. We will support Draupadi Murmu,” said Independent MLA Makarand Muduli.

Senior Congress Leader Narasingh Mishra said, “As per party’s decision we will do accordingly and support Yashwant Sinha. As the daughter of the soil, I admire Draupadi. But from a political point of view, we will support Yashwant Sinha.”

Earlier, while clearing the air over the BJD’s stand on the upcoming presidential election, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed to all the members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of Odisha, Draupadi Murmu, to the country’s highest office.

