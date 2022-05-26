Preparations in Full Swing for PM Modi's Visit to Shimla on May 31 to 'Mark 8 Years of BJP Govt'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a “mega” rally in Shimla on May 31, Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said while elaborating that the rally is being organised to mark 8 years of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The BJP-led government at Centre will complete its 8 years on May 30.

The state BJP president participated in a meeting to discuss the preparations in this regard.

“The tenure of our Central government under the leadership of Narendra Modi has been historic. BJP has given a strong, transparent and corruption free government to the people of India,” Kashyap asserted.

The rally will be held at the historic Ridge Maidan (ground).

Kashyap said that the Prime Minister will address 17 lakh beneficiaries of various government sponsored schmes across the country from the Ridge Maidan in Shimla. “This public meeting will be historic and Himachal Pradesh considers itself lucky to host the event.”

He said that the party will make this programme grand and over 50,000 people of Shimla parliamentary constituency will participate in it.

With Himachal Assembly elections drawing nearer, a public meeting by Modi in Shimla will boost the morale of the party workers.

Giving information about the Prime Minister’s visit to Shimla, Kashyap said that a road show will start from Shimla’s CTO and will end at Ridge Maidan, where Prime Minister Modi will interact with the general public and workers.

Ministers Suresh Bhardwaj, Rajiv Sehjal, Vikram Thakur, Ram Lal Markandeya, Sukhram Chaudhary, MLAs Jitram Katwal, Balbir Verma and state BJP General Secretary Trilok Jamwal were present in the meeting.

