Prepare for a National Mandate, Prashant Kishor Tells Team Members

Sources in I-PAC have told News18 that Kishor has, however, not made clear the contours of the campaign that he may handle in the days ahead.

News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
File photo of political strategist Prashant Kishor.
New Delhi: The Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) led by Prashant Kishor is quietly preparing to take up a "national mandate" ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Sources in I-PAC have told News18 that Kishor has, however, not made clear the contours of the campaign that he may handle in the days ahead.

There have been reports in a section of the media that Kishor may be returning to Team Modi ahead of the 2019 general elections.

A source close to Kishor told News18 that nothing much should be read into his meetings with top BJP leaders. “He’s also met some top Congress leaders in the recent past,” added the source.

But the sources refused to clearly deny that I-PAC will not be working with the BJP for the upcoming elections. “As of now there is nothing,” said the source.

Kishor has currently been engaged by YSR Congress Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. Kishor, who worked closely with Prime Minister Modi in the run up to the 2014 elections, parted ways with the BJP to script JD (U) chief and CM Nitish Kumar’s campaign in Bihar.

He later worked closely with Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab. In UP, however, he faced his first major debacle with BJP's resounding victory despite SP and Congress coming together.

On Monday, the official Twitter handle of I-PAC said stories of Kishor changing camps were “speculative”.

