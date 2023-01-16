Prepare to Win Polls in 9 States, Will Be Prelude to Lok Sabha Elections: Nadda to BJP Leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday told members of the national executive to work harder and ensure that the upcoming assembly elections in nine states are won.

Nadda said that 2023 is critical for the party as it will be a prelude to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP chief exhorted every leader present to ensure a victory in every poll. “We should strengthen the government wherever we are in power and work harder where BJP is out of power. These elections are a prelude to Lok Sabha 2024 polls," said Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP leader and former union minister, while stating what Nadda told the leaders.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all chief ministers and deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states, and leaders of opposition in states where the BJP is not in power, state presidents and general secretaries (organisation) were present in the meeting.

Nadda earlier asked leaders to strengthen the booths. “Wherein 72,000 booths were identified as weak booths and Nadda said that now 1.30 lakh booths have been covered," said Prasad, quoting Nadda.

The BJP president said the party will observe February 12, which is the birth anniversary of Swami Dayananda Saraswati, where PM Modi will also be present and that party will organise a big event and that the poor have been empowered in this government.

Prasad said that Nadda reiterated five mantras of the PM that he gave from Red Fort which are “developed India, removing slave mentality, pride for glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling citizen’s duties".

The BJP president lauded the independent foreign policy of India that was praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and also the Covid vaccination drive where in 9 months 2 million vaccines were readied and people were inoculated.

Pride in the country’s heritage and culture remained the focus of Nadda’s briefing.

“Rajpath has now been replaced by Kartavya Path. We should be proud of our culture and heritage, and an example is Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The country should be proud of its heritage," said Prasad while quoting Nadda.

The BJP chief commended that India has become a strong economy, surpassing even England. “We are the fifth biggest economy. We have been leaders in the automobile and phone manufacturing industries. Take the Vande Bharat Express, which is totally made in India. Nadda spoke about defence deals that used to have commissions which is not seen nowadays," stated the leader.

He praised that India has prepared 3,600 km of border roads today whereas “during the Congress regime they used to say there was a policy in place not to make roads in the border areas".

The victory of BJP in Gujarat too was recalled by the national president as historic and he said the way the PM led that election from the front was exemplary. The Himachal Pradesh loss too was discussed.

“We were supposed to change tradition in the state but we could not do that. We lost by 37,000 votes to Congress," Nadda reportedly said, expressing satisfaction that Har Ghar Tiranga was celebrated with much fanfare even in north-eastern states.

Nadda also spoke about the fast construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“Modi ji always speaks highly of old temples in his speeches. Our Ayodhya temple is built as per old architecture with minimum use of steel and concrete," said Ravi Shankar Prasad, quoting Nadda.

Read all the Latest Politics News here