Prepping for 2019, Rahul Gandhi Likely to Visit Germany, Britain to Address the Indian Diaspora

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a brief tour of Germany and Britain in his efforts to reach out to the Indians residing abroad ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.According to sources, Gandhi will be visiting Germany between August 22 and 23 and then visit Britain from August 24 to 25.The Congress chief is likely to meet and address the Indian diaspora in these two countries. Gandhi is also likely to hold meetings with Indian industrialists settled in these countries in his outreach ahead of the crucial general elections.This would be his first foreign trip after being appointed as the Congress president.Earlier in 2017, Gandhi had addressed a gathering of Indians settled in the United States at an event at the University of California in Berkeley. His speech that touched upon the “problem of dynasts” in India had kicked up a massive row back home where the ruling BJP criticized him for shaming the country in a foreign nation.In March this year, Gandhi addressed a similar gathering at the National University of Singapore. This event was also marred in its share of controversy where he was faced with some tough questions about the Gandhi family’s dominance in Indian politics.