English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Prepping for 2019, Rahul Gandhi Likely to Visit Germany, Britain to Address the Indian Diaspora
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet and address the Indian diaspora settled in Germany and Britain towards the end of August.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to embark on a brief tour of Germany and Britain in his efforts to reach out to the Indians residing abroad ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
According to sources, Gandhi will be visiting Germany between August 22 and 23 and then visit Britain from August 24 to 25.
The Congress chief is likely to meet and address the Indian diaspora in these two countries. Gandhi is also likely to hold meetings with Indian industrialists settled in these countries in his outreach ahead of the crucial general elections.
This would be his first foreign trip after being appointed as the Congress president.
Earlier in 2017, Gandhi had addressed a gathering of Indians settled in the United States at an event at the University of California in Berkeley. His speech that touched upon the “problem of dynasts” in India had kicked up a massive row back home where the ruling BJP criticized him for shaming the country in a foreign nation.
In March this year, Gandhi addressed a similar gathering at the National University of Singapore. This event was also marred in its share of controversy where he was faced with some tough questions about the Gandhi family’s dominance in Indian politics.
Also Watch
According to sources, Gandhi will be visiting Germany between August 22 and 23 and then visit Britain from August 24 to 25.
The Congress chief is likely to meet and address the Indian diaspora in these two countries. Gandhi is also likely to hold meetings with Indian industrialists settled in these countries in his outreach ahead of the crucial general elections.
This would be his first foreign trip after being appointed as the Congress president.
Earlier in 2017, Gandhi had addressed a gathering of Indians settled in the United States at an event at the University of California in Berkeley. His speech that touched upon the “problem of dynasts” in India had kicked up a massive row back home where the ruling BJP criticized him for shaming the country in a foreign nation.
In March this year, Gandhi addressed a similar gathering at the National University of Singapore. This event was also marred in its share of controversy where he was faced with some tough questions about the Gandhi family’s dominance in Indian politics.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Watch: Dignitaries Pay Tribute to 'KALAIGNAR'
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut Against India at Lord's
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
- Sethi’s Satire: After Lack of Application While Batting, India’s Batsmen Fail to Apply Themselves During Introspection
- Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are Madly in Love and No Other Photo Could Convey it Better
- Australia Ball-tampering Bans a 'Beneficial Shock' to World Cricket: Ponting
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...