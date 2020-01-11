Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Present State of Economy is a Temporary Phase, Amit Shah Tells Students

Home Minister Amit Shah made the claim even as India's second quarter GDP growth slowed to 4.5 per cent, weakest in over six years.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Present State of Economy is a Temporary Phase, Amit Shah Tells Students
File photo: Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally. (Photo tweeted by @BJP4India)

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the present state of economy was a "temporary phase", and India will become a $five trillion economy by 2024.

He was addressing a convocation of Gujarat Technological University (GTU) here.

"Don't get disheartened. This is just a temporary phase. I want to tell you that India will become a $five trillion economy by 2024," he said.

The Union minister made the claim even as India's second quarter GDP growth slowed to 4.5 per cent, weakest in over six years.

"In the first 70 years, our economy grew to USD two trillion. In the first five years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, it was taken to USD three trillion," he said.

"Don't be confused by false propaganda. You will be the biggest beneficiaries when India becomes a $five trillion economy," Shah told students who passed out of the university.

"Some people say that poverty, hunger and illiteracy still exist in the country. But the youth should not get carried away by these claims. No one can stop a country which has a market of 130 crore people," the Union minister said.

He urged the graduating students to set up research-oriented start-ups to solve problems specific to India, such as farmers being compelled to burn crop stubble.

"Activists blame the farmers who burn crop residue, saying they do not understand the problem of pollution. The farmer stays with nature and he understands the problem, but he does not have any solution," Shah said.

"Our youngsters should find a technological solution to the problem," he said.

Technology can also change how we manage our natural resources, the Union minister said.

"The government is using space technology to map and manage our minerals and it will give a boost to the mining sector," he said.

"There was a proposal to build posts on our borders. Prime Minister Modi suggested that satellite technology be used. Forty-five such posts have been built using the space technology to map the area on our as well as our neighbor's side.

"Now, the security agency says we will not need to set up new posts for next 20 years in that area," Shah said.

The BJP president also urged the youth to speak in mother-tongue. "The media will brand me as regressive tomorrow, but I advise you to speak in our own languages. Talk to your friends in Indian languages. It will save our culture and knowledge," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram