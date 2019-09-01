Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Present State of Economy Should be Matter of Concern, Says Punjab CM

Amarinder Singh said that we are all worried and interested in India's economic stability and progress. The situation of the economy is alarming as pointed out by Dr Manmohan Singh ji. It should be a matter of concern.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
Amarinder Singh
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Chandigarh: With former prime minister Manmohan Singh describing the state of the economy as deeply worrying, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said this should be a matter of concern for citizens.

"We are all worried and interested in India's economic stability and progress. The situation of the economy is alarming as pointed out by Dr Manmohan Singh ji. It should be a matter of concern for all citizens, Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Manmohan Singh on Sunday said the state of the economy was "deeply worrying" and that "all-round mismanagement" by the Modi government has resulted in this slowdown.

The former prime minister also said the last quarter GDP growth rate of 5 percent signals that "we are in midst of a prolonged slowdown".

"India cannot afford to continue down this path. Therefore, I urge the government to put aside vendetta politics, and reach out to all sane voices and thinking minds, to steer our economy out of this man-made crisis," Manmohan Singh said.

