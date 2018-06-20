President Approves Central Rule in J&K, Governor Vohra Takes Charge for Fourth Time in 10 Years

President Ram Nath Kovind approved Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a day after the three-year-old Mehbooba Mufti government collapsed with the BJP pulling out of its alliance with the PDP.“The President has given approval for imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect,” the Union Home Ministry said.Governor NN Vohra had forwarded his report to the President following Mufti’s resignation as the chief minister.This is the eighth time that central rule is being imposed in the sensitive state in the last four decades, and the fourth time since Vohra took charge as Governor in 2008.The BJP pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, saying it has become impossible to continue in the government in view of the growing radicalism and terrorism in the state.BJP general secretary Ram Madhav made the surprise announcement after the party high command summoned its Jammu and Kashmir ministers for emergency consultations in New Delhi. A few hours later, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Governor Vohra in Srinagar.The announcement comes barely two days after the Home Ministry had said that it would not extend the suspension of operations against terrorists in the state. The Centre had announced the suspension of operations at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan on May 17 and had said the decision was being taken in the interests of the peace loving people of the state, in order to provide them a conducive atmosphere during the fasting month.According to officials, there were 18 incidents of terror between April 17 and May 17 this year and the figure rose to above 50 during the suspension of operations.The suspension of operations saw brutal killings which included that of an army soldier by militants, attacks on civilians propagating moderate approach and gunning down of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was a strong voice of peace, they said.