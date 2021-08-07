President Hosts High Tea for Union Cabinet Members Led By PM Modi | See Pics

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday hosted a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre for the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also graced the occasion.

Union cabinet ministers including Home Minister, Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Minister S Jaishankar, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and others were among the attendees.

