President Hosts High Tea for Union Cabinet Members Led By PM Modi | See Pics

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted high tea for the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday hosted a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre for the Union Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also graced the occasion.

Union cabinet ministers including Home Minister, Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Minister S Jaishankar, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and others were among the attendees.

first published:August 07, 2021, 20:20 IST