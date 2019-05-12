English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
President Kovind Casts His Vote in the Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls
This is the first time that President Ram Nath Kovind has exercised his voting right after assuming office in July 2017.
President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind wait in a queue to cast their vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
President Ram Nath Kovind, the first citizen of the country, exercised his franchise at a voting booth in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Sunday.
Kovind along with his wife Savita cast his vote at the Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex in New Delhi.
This is the first time that Kovind has exercised his voting right after taking over as the President of India in July 2017.
