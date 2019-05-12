President Kovind Casts His Vote in the Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

President Ram Nath Kovind, the first citizen of the country, exercised his franchise at a voting booth in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Sunday.Kovind along with his wife Savita cast his vote at the Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex in New Delhi.This is the first time that Kovind has exercised his voting right after taking over as the President of India in July 2017.