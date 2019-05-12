Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

President Kovind Casts His Vote in the Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

This is the first time that President Ram Nath Kovind has exercised his voting right after assuming office in July 2017.

PTI

Updated:May 12, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
President Kovind Casts His Vote in the Sixth Phase of Lok Sabha Polls
President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind wait in a queue to cast their vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
President Ram Nath Kovind, the first citizen of the country, exercised his franchise at a voting booth in Rashtrapati Bhavan in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Sunday.

Kovind along with his wife Savita cast his vote at the Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya within the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex in New Delhi.

This is the first time that Kovind has exercised his voting right after taking over as the President of India in July 2017.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram