President Kovind Endorses 'One Nation, One Poll’, Lays Down Roadmap for 5 Yrs With Focus on Triple Talaq, NRC

New Delhi: The idea of 'one nation one election' got its strongest endorsement from none other than the President of India, who in his address to the parliamentarians of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha on Thursday said simultaneous polls were the need of the hour.

"'One nation – simultaneous elections’ is the need of the hour, which would facilitate accelerated development, thereby benefitting our countrymen. With such a system in place, all political parties, according to their respective ideologies, will be able to better utilise their energy towards development and public welfare," President Ram Nath Kovind said.

"I urge all members of Parliament to seriously ponder over this development-oriented proposal of ‘one nation - simultaneous elections’," he added.

The President also talked about India having "amply demonstrated both her intent and capabilities, first through surgical strikes and then through air strikes" following the Pulwama attack in February. "In future too, all possible steps will be taken to ensure our security," he said.

Speaking in the central hall of the Parliament, Kovind talked about the Narendra Modi government's plans to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024, and of the government's efforts to "to create strong, secure and inclusive India.”

In his joint address to members of both houses of the Parliament, the President talked about the achievements of the past government, highlighting events like the designation of Jaish terror group chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. He also talked about the path that the country should take in days to come by emphasising on the need to eradicate 'triple talaaq', which is one of the 10 ordinances that the new Modi government is likely to introduce in the lower house of Parliament.

"To secure equal rights for every sister and daughter in the country, eradication of social evils like ‘Triple Talaq’ and ‘Nikah-Halala’ is imperative. I would urge all the members to cooperate in these efforts to make the lives of our sisters and daughters better and dignified," Kovind said.

Kovind also touched upon topics such as national security, women's rights, growth of the Indian economy and forex reserves, successful diplomatic initiatives, action against economic offenders, and government's efforts to clean Ganga.

On the subject of national security, the President also backed the process of ‘National Register of Citizens’ while claiming that illegal infiltrators were posing a serious threat to India's national security.

"(The illegal infiltration) is leading to social imbalance in many parts of the country, as well as putting a huge pressure on limited livelihood opportunities. My government has decided to implement the process of ‘National Register of Citizens’ on priority basis in areas affected by infiltration. Security along the border will be further strengthened to prevent infiltration," Kovind said.

As part of India's modernisation of armed forces, Kovind said India was going to receive delivery of first ‘Rafale’ fighter aircraft and ‘Apache’ helicopters "in the near future."